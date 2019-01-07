Ignore Murathe, here are the real Kikuyu voters dismissing DP Ruto

A good number of Kikuyu voters have dismissed the Ruto presidency contrary to the expectation of” rudishs mkono initiative”

Former Jubilee vice chairperson David Murathe has been on the move of ensuring that the deputy president doesn’t come to clinch the presidency.

Ruto had earlier said that he would support anybody who would defeat him in the party nominations.

Here are some of the sentiments:

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDaydayNyoro%2Fposts%2F2302867503266840%3Fcomment_id%3D2302876563265934%26reply_comment_id%3D2303075969912660&include_parent=false” width=”560″ height=”121″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDaydayNyoro%2Fposts%2F2302867503266840%3Fcomment_id%3D2302875349932722&include_parent=false” width=”560″ height=”161″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDaydayNyoro%2Fposts%2F2302867503266840%3Fcomment_id%3D2302876279932629&include_parent=false” width=”560″ height=”221″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDaydayNyoro%2Fposts%2F2302867503266840%3Fcomment_id%3D2302876563265934&include_parent=false” width=”560″ height=”141″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDaydayNyoro%2Fposts%2F2302867503266840%3Fcomment_id%3D2302876563265934%26reply_comment_id%3D2302951403258450&include_parent=false” width=”560″ height=”121″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>