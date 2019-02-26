Ignore cane farming at your own risk, Hon Nyamita warns Migori residents against DP Ruto’s advice

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita has asked farmers to ignore DP William Ruto’s calls to quit sugarcane farming.

Nyamita argued that most residents in his Uriri area, Awendo and parts of Rongo solely depend on cane farming.

The MP said that despite the industry facing numerous challenges, the calls by Ruto would subject residents in the sugarcane growing regions to poverty.

He said that DP’s directive was ill-advised and did not mean good to farmers, adding that they only need to engage all stakeholders in discussing the plight of farmers and find an amicable solution to the stalemate faced by sugar mills.

“We will still continue milling sugar and capitalise on the by-products instead of looking for an alternative crop,” Nyamita said.

The Uriri Legislator urged farmers to be wary of cartels who were out to take over the sugar industry.

He also urged farmers to be patient as the government was going to pay arrears owed to cane farmers following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This comes as South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) said it was projecting a profitable 2019/2020 after the governments intervention to pay farmers.

Sony Sugar Managing Director Benard Otieno in an interview with Migori News said they had also revamped its legal team to save the company from fake lawsuits that lead to huge payouts.