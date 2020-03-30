IGAD countries resolve to formulate regional response to Coronavirus pandemic

NAIROBI, 30th March 2020, (PSCU) — Member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have agreed to forge a joint approach to curb the spread of Coronavirus disease.

The Heads of States of Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan today held a teleconference where they discussed the challenges the region is facing in managing the global pandemic.

The Heads of State tasked the IGAD Secretariat to urgently formulate a regional response to COVID-19 that adopts a whole-of-government approach.

The leaders also agreed to intensify information sharing including tracking of infected persons.

Further, the Heads of State agreed to direct their relevant agencies to enhance cooperation in border control and management, with a view of ensuring safety along common borders and guarantee movement of cargo.

The leaders appealed to the international community to provide support for vulnerable groups