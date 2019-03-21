If parliament approved Echesa as CS, stop wasting our time with Magoha’s case

Two things I have failed to understand in the recent past;

1. How Parliament approved the appointment of former sports CS Rashid Echesa. How? which questions were asked? who answered them on Echesa’s behalf. Anybody with that clip please.

I was moved to tears of laughter when Junet told the Professor Magoha’s vetting panel one thing and I quote, “If this house approved the appointment of Echesa then we should take little time in approving Professor Magoha”.

2. Where Ruto gets the courage to deny the hunger related deaths in some counties currently. In fact I have always thought Ruto enjoys the National Intelligence briefings until he denied the ongoing deaths that have been confirmed by some Governors,MCAs,Political Party leaders like Aukot etc in their areas.

Just imagine you are an elected leader in Baringo,Turkana etc,you attend a funeral where the family of the deceased tell you that ”mhesh,kama ungecome hapa mapema,Ole (ManU please sio Ole wenu) hangefariki,ni njaa imemua,Ole hajaona chakula kwa muda sana.” You console them,give them abcd, bury Ole and leave. Come news time,the DP is on the screen and alas…. ” we have heard that some people are dying of hunger in this country, from where I sit,let me tell you that’s a flat lie,no one has died of hunger in this country.We will fire Chiefs and their assistants who are peddling this lie”. Like seriously?

Whoever advises Ruto needs an advisor and whoever approved Echesa should be vetted too.