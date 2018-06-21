DRAMA: IEBC Chairman Chebukati LOCKS CEO Chiloba’s Office, Flies Abroad with the Keys

Embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba reported to work on Wednesday as ordered by the court, only to find his office door lock changed.

Upon inquiry, the CEO was told that the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had changed the lock and flew out of the country with the keys.

Responding to the allegations, IEBC tweeted saying that Chebukati does not carry office keys, as he is not the janitor.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on the June 14 reinstated Chiloba to work in a case he filed against Chebukati and the commission. However, Chebukati suspended him few hours after the court ruling.

In the latter suspension, Chebukati said that Chiloba was still suspended from his duties at the commission to allow for the completion of a comprehensive audit on major procurement relating to the August 8 general election.