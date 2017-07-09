IEBC, security forces still preparing Bomas for ‘national tallying’ despite court verdict

Bomas of Kenya remains a ‘no-go-zone’ for civilians with revelations that IEBC and security organs are still making preparations to have the place set up as a ‘national tallying centre’ against a High Court and Court of Appeal decisions which both declared national tallying unconstitutional.

It is believed the national tallying arrangement is being pushed by Jubilee regime and senior government mandarins, which are desperate to have President Uhuru ‘declared winner’ in the manner President Kibaki was declared in 2007, with security forces quickly swearing allegiance and containing any post-poll violence with even heavier violence than happened in 2007.

The opposition NASA has often warned of unspecified consequences should the elections be rigged.

On the night of his death, Gen. Nkaissery is said to have visited the facility. It is being speculated that Nkaissery had grown weary of, and against any attempt at rigging the August election, fearing that as the security titular head, he was not ready to undergo the ordeals of international criminal systems.

Under the new constitution, and as been observed in the Anne Waiguru case, cabinet secretaries have sweeping powers hence bear even greater individual responsibility.