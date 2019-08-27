IEBC rejects, terms Ruto’s wing letter on Jubilee Kibra parliamentary aspirants Fake!

Independent electoral and boundary commission has termed a letter that was sent to it with a list of Kibra parliamentary seat as fake and a big fraud.

The letter was bearing the name of football star Mc Donald Mariga and other four as chosen contenders.

@IEBCKenya received a letter, on Monday 26th August 2019 at 5pm, forwarding names of aspirants of Jubilee Party for the Kibra by election. However, it has come to the attention of the Commission that Jubilee Party has denied authoring the said letter and termed it as FAKE. ^EA — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 27, 2019

Consequently the Commission has written to the party forwarding a copy of the letter for the party's information and further action. ^EA — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 27, 2019



However Nyeri member of parliament has suspected that it was drafted by the same group who authored the la mada letter plot.

