IEBC rejects, terms Ruto’s wing letter on Jubilee Kibra parliamentary aspirants Fake!

Independent electoral and boundary commission has termed a letter that was sent to it with a list of Kibra parliamentary seat as fake and a big fraud.
The letter was bearing the name of football star Mc Donald Mariga and other four as chosen contenders.


However Nyeri member of parliament has suspected that it was drafted by the same group who authored the la mada letter plot.

