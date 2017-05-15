BREAKING: STONE FACED IEBC Chair Chebukati RESPONDS to Raila NASA Demands on Appeal Case

PRESS STATEMENT ON IEBC CASE AT THE COURT OF APPEAL

NAIROBI, KENYA: Monday, May 15, 2017 – IEBC has read with concern, reports appearing in the media, to the extent that IEBC MUST withdraw a case that is at the Court of Appeal of Kenya in regard to a previous ruling at the High Court.

Our appeal at the Court of Appeal is in regard to seeking clarifications of the ruling of the High Court about declaration of results and interpretations of how that ruling aligns with various articles of the Constitution of Kenya.

We want to remind all political players in the country that IEBC, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to seek the protection of the Judiciary and the Courts on matters that need legal interpretation.

Coming forth to threaten IEBC that unless it withdraws the case, there would be a boycott of the elections amounts to a threat of the independence of IEBC and muffling an entity from pursuing a right that is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya.

We urge any players that may have an issue with our appeal to ask the Courts to be enjoined in the case, or alternatively, await the completion of the case and seek a judicial intervention, if need be.

We want to remind Kenyans that the Commission is committed to deliver a free, fair and credible election that is anchored in the law and governed by our Constitution and Election Laws. Our going to court is part of this commitment.

WAFULA CHEBUKATI,

CHAIRMAN