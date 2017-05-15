BREAKING: STONE FACED IEBC Chair Chebukati RESPONDS to Raila NASA Demands on Appeal Case

PRESS STATEMENT ON IEBC CASE AT THE COURT OF APPEAL
NAIROBI, KENYA: Monday, May 15, 2017 – IEBC has read with concern, reports appearing in the media, to the extent that IEBC MUST withdraw a case that is at the Court of Appeal of Kenya in regard to a previous ruling at the High Court.
Our appeal at the Court of Appeal is in regard to seeking clarifications of the ruling of the High Court about declaration of results and interpretations of how that ruling aligns with various articles of the Constitution of Kenya.
We want to remind all political players in the country that IEBC, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to seek the protection of the Judiciary and the Courts on matters that need legal interpretation.
Coming forth to threaten IEBC that unless it withdraws the case, there would be a boycott of the elections amounts to a threat of the independence of IEBC and muffling an entity from pursuing a right that is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya.
We urge any players that may have an issue with our appeal to ask the Courts to be enjoined in the case, or alternatively, await the completion of the case and seek a judicial intervention, if need be.
We want to remind Kenyans that the Commission is committed to deliver a free, fair and credible election that is anchored in the law and governed by our Constitution and Election Laws. Our going to court is part of this commitment.
WAFULA CHEBUKATI,
CHAIRMAN
Comments
Kalahari says
wakalahari, am a law abiding sitzen and national talling center is the way to go, count me out of the entire prosses,i cant wast my time and energ where my vote counts for nothing while the prosses has alteady concluded nefore casting uor votes,let uthamaki keep on leading bururi negativ direction.
king kong says
Something is definately wrong somewhere,why is the commision worried about NASA having a parralel tallying centre if the election will be free and fair????I dont know but I smell a rat here…
araap kapuos says
This man dont know what he seeking redress for n have Never seen in by election RO carrying results to nairobii Iebc office to be announced.
So it means we have two laws for one for general élection and another for by élections
I think we cannot accept as country to go back to violence due to unfair élection.
Jubilee is interested with élection being announced in Nairobi because they Will get chance to manipulate voter turnout; for example Meru has 800k votes suppose actually turnout is 75% You Will get 600k total votes cast when results is announced at polling station but when it is announced at Nairobi iebc it Will be manipulated and say turnout was 97% of 800k registered votes which 776k as vote cast here jubilee Will have gained(776k-600k=176k) from Meru alone due to voter turnout then You go kiambu which has 1.2m votes actuall it Will be 89% of 1.2m which is 1068000 votes but if it is announced in Nairobi iebc office they Will say kiambu turnout was 98% of 1.2m which is 1176000 n they Will gain in kiambu(1176000-1068000=108,000 votes) now take all jubilee stronghold n tell me
.kenya says
let it be what will be but nasa don’t try to agree with that man of ibc we don’t want another tharakanithi and tiati constituency where vote comes from dead people and double the numbers of the living people.votes must be announced in constituency levol no matter what will happen.We want free ellections,y is chebukati afraid of?we want to those numbers at ground level not national level.that will be so easy to ask returning officers quotations when they appear not chebukati,seat in nairobi and wait for reporting officers
Rogers Okwara says
Free and fair election is what we need period,why are they afraid of results from constituency level I smell a rat.