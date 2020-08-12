I’d love to work with Sonko, Elachi misled me, NMS boss Badi now says

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi will work together in spearheading President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda and other services to Nairobi residents.

The two leaders on Wednesday vowed to put their differences aside, pledging to ensure a number of projects enlisted in the county’s development master plan are complete within the next two years.

They spoke in Nairobi during a meeting attended by President Uhuru aied at restarting the issuance of title deeds to over 50,000 residents in Nairobi.

Governor Sonko asked Badi to focus on serving Nairobians and not giving ears to ‘political dwarfs’ whose main aim is to perpetrate cheap propaganda.

“We support you President Uhuru and the projects you are bringing through the NMS to residents. We will work together going forward and all the bad things politicians were fueling to separate us will not matter because our focus now is development,” Sonko said.

Major Badi said the two will from today be launching projects together and that they intend to bring all leaders on board.

“Our differences are now behind us. I have promised the governor that we will work together. From today you see us together, and on Friday we will be launching Michuki park together. We are taking service delivery to the people,” Badi said

Earlier, the governor had clarified that his friendship with President Uhuru will not be shaken by propaganda smeared by politicians out to cause chaos in the city.

He said he fully supports the President and the NMS.

President Kenyatta, in his speech, warned Nairobi leaders against politicizing service delivery and asked them to work closely to ensure they deliver their constitutional mandate to the people.

He praised the work done so far in Nairobi since 2017 and the inception of NMS in March this year.

“That’s why I want the two of you to work together. Sonko is the Governor and we need services in Nairobi,” President Kenyatta said.

The issuance of title deeds begun last year but had stalled due to legal issues raised by some stakeholders.

Sonko advised new owners of title deeds to be cautious and not to sell land at throw-away prices.

Governor Sonko and Badi are expected to inspect major projects in the city including the ongoing construction of JKIA-Westlands express way which will ease congestion in the city.

Sonko will on Friday this week officially receive the two state-of-the-art fire stations by World Bank officials the two are Kangundo and Waithaka.

