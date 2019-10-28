I worked for NASA to get rid of Jubilee, won’t stop- Blogger Abraham Mutai

By Abraham Mutai via fb

Let me clear the air.

I have read thousands of your comments religiously and i must say that i need to clear the air on an issue. And kindly I will clear the air on this issue once and for all. Once i have done it, i expect everyone on this PUBLIC page to not keep going back and dragging us back. We must move forward.

Some of you, a good number actually, Keep telling me i supported Jubilee, William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 General elections. I would like to clear the air.

No, i didn’t support the duo. I voted for Raila Odinga, the then candidate for ODM in the NASA coalition. I campaigned for NASA government because for me as of up to the time of elections of 2017, we needed to get rid of the Jubilee Government!

I worked for NASA National Campaign secretariat at a capacity I’m not at liberty to disclose. Our mandate was to get rid of Jubilee by all means.

That said and done! We are here now! 2019 still in the business of fixing the country.

Opus Dei, Emeritus