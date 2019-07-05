I will sponsor some Kibra residents and pastors to visit Hon. Ken Okoth -Gov. Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has pledged to sponsor a few Kibra residents to visit their MP, Ken Okoth, who has been undergoing treatment in France.

The Kibra MP has been battling colorectal cancer, which he has previously stated was discovered at an advanced stage.

On his Facebook page, the governor assured the Kibra MP that Nairobi residents were praying for him, citing that he would send a few from his constituency to visit him.



Kibra MP, Hon Ken Okoth pays courtesy call to Kenya’s ambassador to France Judy Wakhungu on 4/7/19

Sonko added that it was a high time the Country got a permanent solution of dealing with cancer.

“Cancer is really hitting us hard. The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart. However as a nation it’s a high time we think of having a permanent solution of dealing with this serious disease,” he added.

The 41-year-old leader is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and a visionary known for describing himself as an educator and humanist.

During a past interview, Okoth revealed that his battle with cancer had been a tough one but he was certain he’d pull through.

“The fear of the unknown that accompanies a cancer diagnosis is immense. Cancer changes your life completely,” he stated.