‘I will send you nudes to confirm I am woman like Waiguru’- Hon Suzan Kihika slams CS Kobia

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has sharply criticized Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia over her statement over the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.
Hon Susan Kihika was reacting to a letter by CS Kobia that defended Waiguru on gender grounds.
“It is unfortunate that Governor Anne Waiguru’s term is being cut short by an impeachment. This is an indicator that some us do not value strong women leadership, ” the statement reads.
“I support the Common Women Agenda (COWA) demand that due process is followed and justice served.” CS Kobia statement continued
In a hard hitting tweet, the Nakuru Senator wondered why the Prof did not raise such concerns when she (Hon Susan Kihika) was being removed from parliamentary leadership roles alongside her national assembly counterpart Hon. Cecily Mbarire.
She stated that perhaps it was time for them (Susan and Cecily) to send CS Kobia naked pictures for her to defend them like she has done for Governor Anne Waiguru.
“Wondering if a similar letter from @CSMargaretKobia 4 @CecilyMbarire & I got lost in the mail? Could the Ministry of Gender not be aware that we are women too? Cess, perhaps it’s time for you & I to send Kobia our naked pics then she might stand up for us against the bully too,” Hon Susan Kihika twitted
Njugush says
Hon.. Kihika send your photos my way. They will not excite CS as much.
