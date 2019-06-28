I will not record any statement with DCI over Ruto ‘murder plot’- Interior PS Kibicho blasts media over fake reports

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has distanced himself from media reports that he presented himself to DCI over harassment by DP Ruto.

The PS had been reported to have recorded a statement with the DCI that the Deputy President was harassing him.

Kibicho said he was equally shocked about the fake media reports.

“It is utter nonsense,” Dr Kibicho told press. “I have not made any complaint to anyone. There are people out there hawking falsehoods and they will be embarrassed,” he said.

Dr Kibicho’s comments are likely to further increase tensions between the two Harambee Houses — Annex, which houses the DP’s city centre office, and the Office of the President, which houses the Interior ministry.

Mr Ruto’s allies have consistently accused the Interior PS of being behind attempts to cut the DP down to size.

They claim that it is this attempt to manage the DP’s political influence that has seen county commissioners miss some of Mr Ruto’s events or a failure by the State to provide security at other functions.

As a result, detectives have decided to focus their energies on who wrote the purported letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming that four Cabinet secretaries and Dr Kibicho had met to talk about assassinating Mr Ruto.