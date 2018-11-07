‘I Will Not Pay Gor Mahia Bet, You Ambushed me’- Hon Murkomen Refuses To Pay Poor comedian

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said he would not pay a bet made with local comedians Propesa over the results of the Everton – Gor Mahia match played last night.

In a tongue-in-check video message posted on his page last night, Murkomen claimed that he was ambushed and compelled to make the bet with Propesa.

“I was ambushed and made to put a bet before I could think through it. You even had a crowd around me and in law that is being put under duress.”

“The bet you purported to make does not stand and I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the circumstances under which it was made,” Murkomen’s said in the video.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator appeared to satirise Kenyan politicians who are known to dishonour pledges that do not suit them.

Last week, Murkomen, accompanied by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit, pledged to buy sports materials for ten Kenyan schools if Gor Mahia lost the match against Everton.

On Tuesday night, the historic match did not favour Kogalo who lost 4-0.

Source: PulseLive.co.ke