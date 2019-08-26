“I will not help you”, Uhuru tells corrupt officials, tax evaders (video)

President Uhuru Kenyatta says has rubbished claims of investigative bodies working on his orders.

In his latest warning to corrupt officers, Kenyatta who was speaking during the flagging off of Kenya’s first shipment of crude oil at the Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa said anyone involved in graft should be ready to carry their own cross when State machinery led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions goes after them.

He added: “Right now, there is no making calls saying you are in trouble and pleading for help, carry own cross.”

This comes amid reports of an ongoing probe against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officials accused of inflating the cost of the New Kipevu Oil Terminal from the budgeted Ksh.12 billion to Ksh.40 billion through fraudulent procurement.



At the same time, the government has been accused of using investigating agencies in the graft purge to target certain individuals, claims the president has since dismissed.