I will not be cowed in the war against corruption, Uhuru warns Ruto allies

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned mps who threaten DCI and DPP during funerals that he will not stop the war against corruption.

Uhuru who was speaking during the opening of devolution conference in Kirinyaga where he urged the governors and all stakeholders to help in the war against graft.

Uhuru also told Bahati mp who had claimed that he illegally acquired some things to report to relevant authorities.

He urged the governors to do more to in enhancing development agenda in the county governments.

This comes amid arror and Kimwarer dam scandal that has seen more than 20 billion disappeared from the treasury.

Treasury cs Henry Rotich was summoned and further grilled on Tuesday morning.