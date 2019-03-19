I will not be blackmailed, unshakable DCI boss Kinoti tells D.P Ruto

Top detective George Kinoti has defended his role in the fight against corruption, insisting that no amount of intimidation will make him back off.

Over the weekend, Kinoti, who has been investigating alleged corruption in the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams, came under attack from a section of leaders allied to DP William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local daillies, Kinoti said the fight against corruption cannot be won through blackmail and intimidations, adding that he’s ready to pay the ultimate prize.

“I will not be blackmailed, and I will not keep off,” he said. “Tell those who are abusing me in political rallies that Kinoti is unshakeable, and that I will not allow billionaires to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth in peace.”

“The days of sacred cows are over,” Mr Kinoti said. “We will no longer allow economic saboteurs to dictate to us what to do,” he said.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta threw his weight behind Kinoti, insisting that he was impressed with his approach along with that of DPP Noordin Haji in graft war

“This war (on graft) will not be won in funerals and weddings or anywhere else,” said the President.

“We have those who have been tasked with the responsibility of fighting that battle. And I, as well as other Kenyans, believe that those people are capable of doing that work.”

Deputy President William Ruto has accused Mr Kinoti of allegedly being used by politicians to fight his political ambitions, mentioning the ongoing probe on the alleged loss of Sh21 billion in construction of the Kimwarer and Arror dams as examples to back his claims.