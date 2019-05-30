I will donate more money in churches, DP Ruto dares critics

Deputy President William Ruto has given the strongest indication yet that he will continue to donate money to the church despite critics claiming that politicians use the clergy to sanitise proceeds of corruption.

Speaking on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, the DP said people should stop judging him harshly.

“When you see some of us go to church, lift hands, make this contribution it’s because we can’t forget where God brought us from Some of us have more to thank God for, than some of us,” he said.

His statement comes a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions urged the clergy to reject ‘questionable’ donations from politicians.

DP Ruto: In 1980 when I was in standard 7 preparing for CPE, I went to do exams barefoot.It was nature. My first shoe was bought in 1981 for KSh60. I am saying this because the gentleman who didn’t have shoes is sitting at the high table today

Dr. Ruto maintained that he supports the fight against corruption but hit out at those who have linked him to scandals in the past.

According to him, such people are peddling lies and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta has also been a victim.

“Exodus 20:16 Do not bear false testimony. Uhuru and I were once victims of false testimony. It took hand of God and prayer and we don’t want any Kenyan to suffer such again,” he said.

President Kenyatta’s name was recently drawn into the Dubai gold saga which saw Jubilee leaders rush to his defence and pass the buck to Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga who had also been adversely mentioned.

On Thursday, DP Ruto further said as the fight against graft hots up, there should be assurance that Kenyans are not discouraged from taking up top positions in fear of victimisation.

“As we pursue this noble course, we must remember to inspire the hawker to own a kiosk and kiosk owner to own a shop and shop owner to own a mini market,” he said.