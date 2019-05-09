Kenya Today

I will continue working with Gideon Moi, tanga tanga has no future- Marakwet governor Tolgos tells Ruto surrogates

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has asked his critics in Kalenjin nation to stop paranoia following his move to owrk closely with senator Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta in advancing the national unity (handshake)

Governor Tolgos said he did not belong to two emerging factions in Jubilee Party and dismissed reports that he had decamped from team Tanga Tanga, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto. I cant defect from that which I never belonged to- he told local reporters.

Governor Tolgos said he did not regret his close association with Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, adding that Kanu had a close working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party.

“Some people are saying I have decamped from Tanga Tanga, but I have never been in that outfit before. Kanu is in Jubilee government. So, why should these people (critics) panic?” Tolgos posed.

He said he had no plans to join the Tanga Tanga team despite being a victim of a barrage of insults from the faction.

Governor Tolgos was not happy when it emerged that cartels from North Rift had pocketed funds meant for Arror and Kimwerer dams at the expenses of the locals.

