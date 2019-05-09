I will continue working with Gideon Moi, tanga tanga has no future- Marakwet governor Tolgos tells Ruto surrogates

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has asked his critics in Kalenjin nation to stop paranoia following his move to owrk closely with senator Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta in advancing the national unity (handshake)

Governor Tolgos said he did not belong to two emerging factions in Jubilee Party and dismissed reports that he had decamped from team Tanga Tanga, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto. I cant defect from that which I never belonged to- he told local reporters.

Governor Tolgos said he did not regret his close association with Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, adding that Kanu had a close working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party.

“Some people are saying I have decamped from Tanga Tanga, but I have never been in that outfit before. Kanu is in Jubilee government. So, why should these people (critics) panic?” Tolgos posed.

He said he had no plans to join the Tanga Tanga team despite being a victim of a barrage of insults from the faction.

Governor Tolgos was not happy when it emerged that cartels from North Rift had pocketed funds meant for Arror and Kimwerer dams at the expenses of the locals.

Arror & Kimwarer Dams, Elgeyo Marakwet FACTS 1. Upfront payment of Kshs. 7B to Bankrupt CMC di Ravenna

2. Kshs. 11.6B paid for Insurance

3. 45 vehicles bought & gifted out.

4. 122 Companies paid!

5. No design of the Dams. No construction on sites. It can only be brazen THEFT. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 26, 2019

The beneficiaries of the Dam’s scandal have officially owned up during a fundraiser at Sambirir girls in Marakwet which was presided over by the High priest of corruption himself.They attacked Governor Tolgos for exposing them.#Mulikamwizi. — Alfred Keter (@alfredarapketer) March 16, 2019

Italians in E/Marakwet purporting to be ready to construct Arror & Kimwarer Dams think we suffer fools .. CMC di Ravenna went Bankrupt in December, 2018 .. Even before then, it was unable to built Itare Dam .. My People haven’t even be spoken to move .. Forest isn’t degazetted. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 29, 2019