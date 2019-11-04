I will be in Kibra to safeguard ODM votes, Gov. Joho tells DP Ruto on rigging

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has told off Deputy president William Ruto against rigging the Kibra by-election.

”I’m told William Ruto has plans to rig the Thursday by-election, I want to assure Kibra residents and Kenyans at large that I will be in Kibra to safeguard your vote with my team called “Vote Protect Unit.”

Tukutane Kibra Alhamisi.- Hassan Joho

This warning comes just a day after ODM claimed that IEBC had refused to publicly publish the voter register that is to be used in the Kibra poll.