“I was wrong about SONKO but I’m ready to work with him” MIGUNA MIGUNA

By Christine Mendoza

Controversial Canadian-based lawyer Miguna Miguna has for once swallowed his pride and expressed regret over the past derogatory remarks he made against Nairobi Governor His Excellency MIKE MBUVI SONKO.

Speaking to David Akin, the current chief political correspondent for Global News, Dr Miguna confessed that he was wrong about the flamboyant Nairobi governor.

Whe asked to rate his performance, Miguna told Akin that the current Nairobi governor has perfomed beyond expectations.

He said that Kidero was a thief whose mission was to connive with a gang of Mt. Kenycartels and steal from poor Kenyans just like he did in Mumias Sugar Company.

Dr. Miguna lauded Sonko for his achievements slightly one year after assuming office. He expressed his amazement by mentioning some of the areas that Sonko has performed beyond expectations including but not limited to infrastructure, health, education and employment among the youth.

“During the pre-election debate,I called Sonko names but somehow I have realized I was wrong. Sonko has shocked many. He has achieved in just a year into the office, what Kidero failed to achieve in 5 good years. According to reports, Sonko has done more than 100 roads in Nairobi Wards whereas Kidero did nothing. Sonko has built and equipped hospitals but Kidero did nothing. Sonko has simply done alot compared tp his predecessor. I am now ready to work with him even as his deputy because he is an anti-corruption crusader. I am ready to work with him” Said Miguna.

Miguna said that Sonko can make a good leader because his way of doing things favors the common Mwananchi.



“Unlike other leaders,Sonko has turned out to be an anti-corruption crusader, activist and a human rights defender because he fights for the progress of his country. I started to esteem him because just like myself,he hates corruption. He often takes on both the high and mighty in society whenever he find that they or those they superintend have caught the corruption bug which manifest in indiscipline, wastage, illegality and outright diversion of budgetary allocations. Despite opposition from the Mt. Kenya despots and cartels, he has always voiced his opinions freely. Personally I grant that every Kenyan has inalienable right to freedom of speech and expression. Hate him or love him, Sonko always strives to get his facts right before he ventures to put pen on paper. His projects are never complete without buttressing them with facts and figures. I can easily work with him and not despots Uhuru Kenyatta and his fake brother Raila Odinga” he added.