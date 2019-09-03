“I was born and raised in Kibra”, footballer Mariga announces entry into politics

Football icon McDonald Mariga has officially announced his retirement from active football to concentrate on politics.

The football star made the announcement on Monday, bringing to an end his 16-year football career.

Addressing the media, Mariga said he made the decision to quit football so as to focus in helping his community.

“I have retired from football and have decided to go and give back to the community,” he said

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party on Monday evening nominated Mariga to be its candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

The party’s National Elections Board settled on Mariga after vetting 11 candidates who had expressed interest in flying the party’s flag in the Kibra contest.

“I am pleased to announce that our vetting process has yielded a candidate of impeccable character and credentials, a person who has had an enduring connection with the people of Kibra,” the board’s statement

Earlier on, Mariga dismissed claims that he had been sponsored to vie for the Kibra seat.

“I am not a project of anyone and I will support whoever wins since I was born and raised in Kibra,” Mariga told journalists outside Jubilee party offices.