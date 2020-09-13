I was not at home when police camped outside my compound all night- Hon Sudi reveals as he surrenders to police

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has said that he was not at his home at the time a contingent of police camped at his home with intentions of arresting him.

The lawmaker on Sunday morning presented himself to Langas police station in Eldoret, a day after police spending long hours at his rural home.

He has however condemned the move by police, arguing that it was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to his residence.

“As a law abiding citizen I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he posted on Facebook.

Speculations however, had it that Sudi was in his hiding in Kerio Valley. Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen had on Saturday evening confused the police by saying that Sudi was almost arriving in Nairobi for him to present himself to police on Monday morning.

After four hours, police finally managed to break into the home of the Kapseret MP on Saturday morning but failed to arrest him.

The heavily armed police eventually broke into the residence in the wee hours of Saturday morning, but could not find the MP.

On Friday night, irate residents blocked the road leading to Sudi’s home with logs, stones and tractors to stop police from accessing the controversial lawmaker’s compound.

Tension was high at the residence Sudi as tens of police officers barricaded his home in an attempt to arrest him.

A contingent of police officers including the dreaded GSU who raided Sudi’s house on Friday had to wait at the gate for several hours before shattering the gate’s lock at 3am to gain access into the residence.

Sudi, however, managed to escape the dragnet leaving behind hundreds of police officers who ransacked the house for hours.

Though senior police officers involved in the operation have not revealed the exact reason he was being sought, it is believed his anti-First Family utterances last week put him in police radar.