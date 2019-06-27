I was arrested because of my 2022 candidature- Tycoon Paul Kobia

Controversial businessman Paul Kobia has linked his arrest on Wednesday to 2022 politics.

Speaking to members of the press at his Nairobi residence that had been raided by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kobia contended that the political establishment was anxious because he had announced his intentions to run for the presidency in 2022.

“What is making me and my people get arrested is because I have announced my intentions to run for the presidency in 2022. Because this country is riddled with corruption, they have heard I will be contesting the presidency and now they are worried. (Kile kinafanya nikuje kushikwa mimi na watu yangu ni kwa sababu nimetangaza kusimama upresident 2020. Kwa sababu hii nchi iko na ufisadi. wameskia nasimamama kiti ya urais wanaanza kubabaika, ” Kobia said.

Kobia was cut short as he spoke by one of the DCI officers and pushed inside the residence away from the press.

Media reports indicate that he was arrested over allegations made by a foreigner that the businessman duped him Sh70 million in purported gold trade.

A number of people were arrested alongside Kobia and are set to be arraigned in court today to answer to charges pressed against them by the DCI.

The DCI officers made away with a number of items from Kobia’s residence as evidence.