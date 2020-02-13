I ‘ve not nominated any ‘slay queen’ as my deputy- Kiambu Governor Nyoro says

Kiambu Governor Dr. James Nyoro has denied reports claiming that he has nominated a deputy governor.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Governor Nyoro said he was still consulting on who to pick as his deputy.
“When it comes to the issue of nominating a deputy we shall make an official announcement on the matter. Let those spreading that information about the nomination continue talking,” he said.
Nyoro had called the press briefing to mourn the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi , who suffered a heart attack while on tour in India.
Reports had earlier emerged indicating that the Nyoro, who took over as the Kiambu County boss after the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu, had nominated Caroline Ndung’u as his deputy.
Caroline Ndung’u was the Marketing and Corporate Relation’s Director Of Absa Bank PLC Kenya.
Comments
Anonymous says
Nyoro had called the press briefing to mourn the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi , who suffered a heart attack while on tour in India
The looting of public resources, OVEREATING, heavy drinking of alcohol, accompanied by lack/no PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES which are prematurely mowing down the Kenyan political elites!
THIS OVEREATING IS FROM PURE GLUTTONY AND OBSESSION WITH LOOTING !
African diets accompanied by daily physical activity are the keys to long and healthy lifestyles!
There is a say in Luo Nyanza that “ICH LACH NE ONEGO OKAL TAKO “, that is, ” GLUTTONY KILLED OKAL TAKO”!
Anonymous says
The death of the Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi in India and the the nearly fatal accident that almost took the life of Raphael Tuju, the Jubilee Secretary General, are clear indications that all is not well between the Luo Community of Kenya and the ruling elites coming from the Kalenjin and the Kikuyu Communities who have ruled Kenya since 1963!
These two communities loathe and have an INTENSIVE HATRED for the Luos. They do not WANT anything to do with them other than use them as pawns in the Kenyan elites’ political game!
The DP William Ruto has not let a minute pass by without expressing his intensive hatred for Raila Odinga and the Luo COMMUNITY! That is why he has mounted a daily scathing attacks on BBI !!! I Instead of consulting and working with his partner, the commander-in-chief of the nation Uhuru Kenyatta, to iron out those areas of the BBI which he does not agree with, William Ruto focused like laser beams on his displeasure and hatred for Raila !
There have been a series of vitriols coming from the Tanga Tanga team and DIRECTED SQUARELY at the only Luo member of the Jubilee Party, Raphael TUJU! These elites, lead by DP RUTO, do not want Tuju inside the Jubilee party!
REPEAT: The Ruto’s wing of the Jubilee PARTY does not WANT the presence of Raphael Tuju inside Jubilee party! PERIOD! Here is Kimani Ichung’wa expressing his displeasure!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOlYxwVcfbk
IF THIS IS NOT PREACHING AND PROMOTING TRIBALISM BY DP RUTO and his team, I HAVE NO CLUE WHAT TRIBALISM LOOKS LIKE!!
Raila Odinga must not lead the Luos to the edge of the CLIFF and leave them there to pushed to deaths off that cliff by one William Ruto who has such an intensive hatred for the Luos !
Ruto is looking for token Luos who he can be used to further his political ambitions!