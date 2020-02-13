I ‘ve not nominated any ‘slay queen’ as my deputy- Kiambu Governor Nyoro says

Kiambu Governor Dr. James Nyoro has denied reports claiming that he has nominated a deputy governor.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Governor Nyoro said he was still consulting on who to pick as his deputy.

“When it comes to the issue of nominating a deputy we shall make an official announcement on the matter. Let those spreading that information about the nomination continue talking,” he said.

Nyoro had called the press briefing to mourn the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi , who suffered a heart attack while on tour in India.

Reports had earlier emerged indicating that the Nyoro, who took over as the Kiambu County boss after the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu, had nominated Caroline Ndung’u as his deputy.

Caroline Ndung’u was the Marketing and Corporate Relation’s Director Of Absa Bank PLC Kenya.