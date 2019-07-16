I used to work in a posho mill despite my rich background- Hon. Abdulswamad Nassir

Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, narrated how, despite growing up as the son of the most powerful man in the Coast, he learnt humility.

In an interview the ODM lawmaker stated that being rich for him was only a privilege and not a birthright.

Nassir, who had graced the media after he shed 40kgs to gain an impressive body, disclosed that he always used the bus to and from Nairobi.

His late father, the former KANU supremo Shariff Nassir, only bought him an air ticket once, for an urgent trip to Mombasa.

“All the time when I was working for him, I’d be the person who would have to take the bus,” the Mvita MP told The Star.

“I became a frequent traveller on the buses plying the Nairobi-Mombasa route. At times, when his car was travelling to Nairobi, I’d use it,” affirmed the legislator.

During the school holidays, the former Lenana School alumnus worked in his late grandfather’s posho mill in the coast.

“We used to charge 15 cents a Kilo. I was brought up in a very strict environment. I am glad this exposed me to who I have become today,” he ascertained.

The 46-year-old nostalgically reminisced his experience at Lenana School, from where he says lessons about leadership came in handy, when he joined politics.

“When I was in high school, one of the things I wanted to do was political science. I remember telling my father that I wanted to pursue the course,” admitted Nassir.

“His words were, ‘you don’t have to go to school for that. I will teach you what they will never teach at any school of politics’,” the lawmaker disclosed.

He also mentioned some of his former schoolmates, former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, former Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who joined later