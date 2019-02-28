Kenya Today

I swear before God, there will be no extra judicial killings under my watch DCI boss Kinoti warns

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has vowed to deal with rogue police officers who kill innocent citizens in the country. Kinoti assured the public that days were long gone were the police could kill civilians and go unpunished.

He asked members of the public to collaborate with the police in combating crimes adding that his office would protect all witnesses who would be ready to testify against sensitive cases.

