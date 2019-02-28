I swear before God, there will be no extra judicial killings under my watch DCI boss Kinoti warns

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has vowed to deal with rogue police officers who kill innocent citizens in the country. Kinoti assured the public that days were long gone were the police could kill civilians and go unpunished.

#DCI Kinoti, "I stand before God, if myself or anybody who will ever cover for someone who has killed an innocent person let God curse me. I am saying no one will ever cover for a police officer who kills under my watch." pic.twitter.com/yVgzyeB1tk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 28, 2019

He asked members of the public to collaborate with the police in combating crimes adding that his office would protect all witnesses who would be ready to testify against sensitive cases.

DPP to community: 1. No one should be killed; suspect must go through legal process. 2. Expose criminals we shall protect you as a witness. pic.twitter.com/JbqppvUNip — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) February 28, 2019