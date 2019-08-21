I slept with Senator Mithika Linturi to stop him from impeaching CS Waiguru- Mary Kitany reveals

Former Chief of Staff in the Deputy President’s office Mary Kitany has given the background of her love life with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, with whom they are now involved in a bitter court case.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Peter Ngare on Tuesday, Kitany explained how their romantic relationship began after numerous encounters owing to the Senator’s, then the Igembe South MP, recurrent visits to the DP’s office.

She said that Linturi had just successfully defended his seat, but repeatedly visited Deputy President William Ruto’s offices with “lots of complains”, which saw the DP deploy her to address his issues after the March 4, 2013 polls.

“The DP, as a result, gave me strict instructions to deal with Linturi’s regular complaints,” she said, claiming that for the following one year there was nothing between them, before their romance blossomed in 2014.

She claimed that she was even sent to convince the MP into dropping an impeachment motion tabled in parliament against then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, after he proved too difficult to the DP.

On the day he was to give notice on the motion in parliament, she said, they were together st a Naivasha hotel, which saw the motion cancelled out of technicality, she told the court.

In late December last year, the Senator attempted to throw Kitony out of his Runda home, weeks after Kitony filed for divorce, citing infidelity, mistreatment and bigamy from the lawmaker.

The attempt to oust the woman was halted by the court until the divorce case is heard and determined, at a time when the Senator has insisted that he never exchanged marriage vows with Kitany.

Kitany is being represented by lawyer Danstan Omari. The case will proceed today.