I referred Raila to Uhuru- DP Ruto

Deputy president William Ruto has again thrown jabs at opposition leader Raila Odinga by arguing that he referred the former premier to President Kenyatta.

Ruto who said that they are fighting corruption added that the HANDSHAKE was a project of the Jubilee party policy.

Ruto who was speaking on newly launched punchline show on K24 said that they were winning the war on corruption and that they have done a lot for Kenyans.

The deputy president said that the opposition was stranded and even needed an office.

Ruto also said that he had declared his wealth was defeated to answer his net-worth a question which was asked severally further asked K24 TV anchor to do her homework well.