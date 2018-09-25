”I Received 10k Bribe In A Toilet from Hon Fatuma”- Hon Gathoni Muchomba Admits

By Anyamah A
BREAKING NEWS; Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba admits to having received a Ksh 10,000 bribe in a toilet at parliament buildings from Nominated MP Fatuma Gedi.
“We shared money in the toilet, ten thousand each but I didn’t know it was a bribe, until we got into parliament and I was told the 10,000 shillings was sugar greetings, ” she admitted.
Wamuchomba was testifying before a parliamentary committee chaired by Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi probing allegations of bribery to squash the controversial sugar committee.
Comments
Anonymous says
so u put kenyans life in danger coz of 10k shame on u
hope says
Pls excuse us, you would have asked “what are this money for?” dont lie to kenyans! you knew what you were dealing with at that moment.
Anonymous says
This was expected from Wamucomba, a gold digger! Remember her defending the Mpigs pay. That’s why she rigged to go to bunge. Bitch!
nkere says
Mheshimiwa i wish you enquired before accepting……Its worse that our Hon MPS receive money in toilets.