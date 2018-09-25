”I Received 10k Bribe In A Toilet from Hon Fatuma”- Hon Gathoni Muchomba Admits

By Anyamah A

BREAKING NEWS; Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba admits to having received a Ksh 10,000 bribe in a toilet at parliament buildings from Nominated MP Fatuma Gedi.

“We shared money in the toilet, ten thousand each but I didn’t know it was a bribe, until we got into parliament and I was told the 10,000 shillings was sugar greetings, ” she admitted.

Wamuchomba was testifying before a parliamentary committee chaired by Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi probing allegations of bribery to squash the controversial sugar committee.