I lost my job which forced my sister to drop out of KMTC ,Franklin Odhiambo pleads for help

‘I lost my job in September 2018 as I have explained to most of you and been unable since then to pay for my sister’s nursing school fees at KMTC Kitùi campus. She was forced to stop in second year and start manual jobs which are not enough to take her back to school.

I am also hepatitis b positive and unable to seek treatment as I am not having a dime with me. I am neither able to afford paying for my hepatitis b medication leave alone having to sleep hungry as my health has deteriorated with time.

I have really become tired of being a beggar to Survive and for medication. I have tried even manual jobs but two times I fell down due to poor health and lack of food forcing the people responsible in those work sites to not allow me to participate again. I am currently on this drug (check photo below) which is very strong and makes me so weak especially during the times I take without food.

I have tried being a man by staying silent but that has only made things worse. The last time I went to Kenyatta hospital, I was referred to Lancet for HBV viral load testing which I had to ignore as I have already tried my best to raise money from the beginning in vain.

I have tried even using direct messaging and thanks to people like Carol Radull (Radio Africa), Beatrice marshall, mojishortbabaa and Titi Nagwala of Milele Fm who contributed something. I wouldn’t want to burden anyone in this case.

All I am requesting your kind contributions my fellow country people towards my medication and towards my sister’s studies. My number is 0708301660. I want to be back to work once more so as to continue supporting my sister’s studies and paying for my medication. I want to be a rile model too.

I have never wanted to do this but up to this point all I can say is that I have tried my best within my capacity. Kindly share widely for a well wisher to help l as I am writing, I have had to take the hepatitis b ARVS without food as I have become weaker and whatever my sister earned is what we have used to pay for the outstanding house November rent so that the landlord can have mercy on us. Thank you all and God bless you. My contact is 0708301660.’