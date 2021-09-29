Photo: Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli, she is known for avoiding boys and going for real men, +40s

By Silas N

I like the confidence and fearlessness of men in their 40s. Especially, those who have played the chessboard of life well and gotten, most, if not all things, right.

Those are the best to inspire young men.

A man’s life comes full circle in his 40s. By then, he has nursed enough relationships drama, enough financial ups and downs, and for those who learn from their mistakes, their 40s become very kind to them.

In your 20s and 30s, life is full of doubt. You doubt your abilities. Your doubt your place in your world. Everything tries and challenges you and if you ain’t strong, life’s waves can transport you everywhere.

Anytime, I have sat with such men, the confidence and the wisdom they ooze, I feel it must never be lost on them but must be shared with young men.

As men, we are mentored in three ways.

1. First there are those men who give us opportunity or physical and tangible help.

2. Secondly, are men who lead an exemplary life that we want to imitate.

3. Thirdly, is apprenticeship.

I like the second and the third for a reason. Apprenticeship is now frowned upon, yet, some of the biggest superstars we have today, learnt their craft from old masters who people may never know.

Also, men who lead an exemplary life can inspire younger men to try and be like them, or at least they provide a roadmap or a framework to this difficult puzzle we call life.

When I hang out with Simon Onyango and Captain Sibuor they remind me the power of living unapologetically. They not only ooze wisdom, but they are always allaying my fears and doubts.

For men afraid of aging, hang out with older successful guys, and learn a thing or two how they cheated this thing called life.