I have not cleansed Waiguru, she is still dirty, I don’t clean the corrupt- Raila

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has is refuted claims that his party ODM will be defending besieged Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru in the senate following her impeachment by the county assembly.

Raila sought to clarify a media report that quoted party whip in National Assembly Hon Junet Mohamed saying the party will defend Waiguru in line with its policy of empowering Woman leaders.

Speaking to the press on Monday, June 15, the former premier distanced himself from claims that he was helping the embattled governor to save her job.

Raila stated that he will not the fray and instead urged senators to determine the matter independently.

The Senators should carry out the mandate independently. I don’t need to save anyone. Let someone defend themselves based on the facts presented,” stated Raila.