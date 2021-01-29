I have never said I will not support Ruto, wacheni makasiriko- Uhuru tells Mt Kenya leaders

Updates from Sagana
1) MCAs vow to pass the BBI bill on their respective bunges in less than 30 days.
2) The president assessed the issues of a United region asking those with dissenting voices to relax
3) I have never said I will not support Ruto- why do you keep on insulting me? ~ Uhuru Kenyatta
4) An outsider should not come and plan politics on your behalf. Take charge ~ Uhuru Kenyatta
5) One day they will tell wananchi why they insulted me~ Uhuru Kenyatta
6) You sent me to work. I will not politic with those who want to drag me there ~ Uhuru Kenyatta
7) Yes I said kumi kumi- yangu kumi iliisha lini? ~ Uhuru Kenyatta
Sagana is 🔥
