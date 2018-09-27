‘I have Forgiven Jowi, He Raped and Killed My Daughter’- Monica’s Father Pastor Ngarama

The father of slain Kilimani beauty Monica Kimani has revealed that the deceased was raped before shew as brutally murdered.

Monica’s brother George Thiru Kimani said that her sister’s pant had been torn in parts. He said that her hands and legs were tied with her phone lying on her head.

Speaking to People Daily, her father Pastor Paul Ngarama confirmed that his daughter had been raped before the monstrous murder.

“Those who brutally cut the life of my daughter disrespected God who is the giver of life. Whoever did it was not a friend to her because a friend cannot rape,” he said before revealing that Joseph Irungu’s arrest saved many girls from dehumanisation “We prayed and God has answered our prayer. Kuria (a suspect in the case) has many girlfriends and his arrest has saved them from dehumanisation.”

Paul Ngarama, who is a bishop at Rebuilding Apostolic Mission Church said that he had forgiven the killer after learning that he had shot himself. “I have forgiven the killer. We had news that he wanted to commit suicide by shooting himself but I pray that he doesn’t die before he gets saved,” the bishop told the paper.

However, his wife Miriam Kimani was not too keen on forgiving the killer and wanted ‘justice for her hardworking and visionary daughter.’

“I cannot lie to you that I can forgive him. I want justice for my hardworking and visionary daughter,” said Miriam Kimani, the mother.

A mass will be held for the late Kimani at Happy Valley grounds in Thika before her burial in Gilgil on Friday.

