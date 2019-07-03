I have been battling cancer since 2014, Hon. Gladys Wanga reveals

Fierce Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga surprised many with a revalation that she was battling stage four colorectal cancer in her life.

Wanga said that the diagnosis was done at a foreign hospital after local health facilities were unable to identify what was ailing her .

The Homabay MP now wants her Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill 2015 be passed – If done so, cancer would be considered a component of primary care in health facilities.

The woman rep moved the National Assembly’s Health committee after revealing she was suffering from stage four colorectal cancer.

In an emotional speech, Wanga revealed that the disease was discovered five years ago when it was already at an advanced stage.

“Chair this bill is so personal to me because I am speaking from experience.

I was diagnosed with cancer and before diagnosis I could not tell what I was suffering from because sometimes the disease is there, and you do not feel pain,” said Wanga

“The main issues is that many people have been misdiagnosed because even the doctors themselves cannot tell from the onset that someone has cancer,” she added.

Wanga urged the health committee members to pass her Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill 2015, noting she has been going for frequent reviews since 2014.

She appealed to her colleagues to pass the bill, which she said, would ensure cancer is considered a component of primary care in health facilities.

“When I sought treatment outside country, the simple things that a nurse was able to do there, can also be done here,” said Wanga “We need to make it a primary healthcare to avoid late diagnosis which in turn becomes difficult to treat leading to deaths which would have been prevented,” she added.

The MP said cancer screening, early diagnosis, timely referrals and palliative care as well as adequate training of primary care givers would enable the country tackle the disease effectively.

In the proposals that she presented before the committee, Wanga further advocated for the training of more oncologists in every county to deal with cancer.

The committee members led by their Chairperson Sabina Chege (Murang’a Women Representative) welcomed her proposals which they said were timely.

Her sentiments were supported by other MPs who pointed out that the disease is costing the country much and something has to be done.

Cancer menace continues to claim lives in the country