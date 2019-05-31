I don’t need your permission to come to Kiambu, Raila tells off DP Ruto ally Gov Waititu

African Union envoy on infrastructure Raila Odinga has told off Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu over reports that he (Waititu) must clear him before setting foot in Kiambu.

Raila was speaking durinf the launch of Tatu City housing project that he said was a result of his handshake agreement with president Uhuru.

Raila said the project will help ease the cost of living for Kenyans and enhance agenda 4 by the government which included housing, he further reiterated his statement on the war against graft, impunity, creating jobs and promoting unity.

Governor Waititu has openly declared his allegiance to Tanga Tanga movement , a Jubilee wing that is led by the deputy president William Ruto and he has been in the limelight after his arrest due to abuse of office and fraud in Kiambu County government.

EACC confirmed three companies owned by Governor Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and their daughter Monica Njeri allegedly received kickbacks worth millions of shillings for irregularly awarded road tenders worth Sh588 million.

The details are contained in an affidavit by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detective Regina Ng’ang’a, which was Thursday filed before Kiambu principal magistrate Brian Khaemba, in response to an anticipatory bail issued last week.

The county boss has been in the spotlight over acquisition of multi-million shilling properties in Nairobi’s central business district, notably Delta Hotel and Jamii Bora House, Runda and Migaa, with his critics saying he has acquired them using stolen county money.