“I DON’T date broke MEN”, Sonko’s daughter says, claims its her dad’s advice

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra Mbuvi said that she just doesn’t date anyone. This mostly has to do with her famous father, plus her mother’s advice.

The man also has to be of her social class. Her man has to be bad and bougie like her.

“A long time ago I used to date anyone, but let me say that got me embarrassed and used. Is she dating? “I’m taken, taken ya ukweli .I never post my relationships, just a hand. Coz if there is no ring on my finger, you think I’m gonna post you on the gram?”

What is she looking for in a man?

“Loyal, above 6ft, and a man who knows his worth.”

How does she know a man is genuine?

“I feel its the way you commit, how you carry yourself, like the person I’m dating he is those posh kids, they come from a really good family, like a rich background, so like knowing your worth, like you don’t have to lower your standards”

Sandra also opened up about her famous dad’s parenting style.