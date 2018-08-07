‘I Don’t Answer To You, Keep Off Matters You Know Little About’- Jakakimba Tells Off Oduor Ong’wen

PRESS RELEASE:

Whereas I am a Life Member of the ODM, I have never worked at Orange House neither am I an employee of the ODM. I also do not answer to Oduor Ong’wen and therefore I will not grace his utterly MISPLACED statement with a response, save for the fact that he MUST know, from today, that Silas Jakakimba is, HAS ALWAYS BEEN, formally engaged at The Raila Odinga Secretariat, which has very elaborate structures including but not limited to a highly efficient Communications Department. It is NOT the province of Oduor Ong’wen to comment on issues he has NO idea about.