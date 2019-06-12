I can’t work with corrupt Ruto in the 2022 race, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi says

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has once again ruled out working with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

Both leaders have since declared their interest in succeeding the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, with Mudavadi saying that he will not shelve his bid in favour of another aspirant.

He added that Ruto, being on his second term as a Deputy President, makes it very open that the two cannot work together, as none of them can deputize the other.

The former Vice President said that he is already viewing the DP as a competitor, and us scheming on how to beat him in the race when they finally face-off at the ballot.

“How would I work with him? He is a competitor. The constitution is very clear, he cannot be anyone’s running mate. Working with him on the presidency is a pipe dream,” he said.

The self proclaimed opposition boss was speaking in an interview on Citizen TV’s NewsNight on Tuesday, where he said that preparations are already in place for the race.

Mudavadi revealed that his party is already working on strengthening itself ahead of the elections, further noting that he is yet to settle on his possible running mate.

“The issue about the running mate is not something you can second guess, you have to think carefully,” he added.

Should be realize his bid, Mudavadi will be taking his second stab at the top post, after emerging a distant third after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2013.