I Am Still Very Energetic, Smart, Sharp And Respected By Youth- Raila Destroys Ruto in Dance Contest

Supreme leader Baba Raila Odinga took to the podium shaking a leg to Diamond Platnum’s’Kwangwaru’ beat and millions of Kenyans are all over on how baba is dynamic…

Yes, the dance was a special message to one hustling Ruto who looks fatigued from his tanga tanga schedule dishing out millions in the hope that he will buy support from Kenyans seeks change come 2022.



Well, Ruto too was not left behind, he took took to the podium with the 80’s to show Raila that he has support of old Kenyans…

