I am ready to Combine forces with Raila to send Wheelbarrow master home- Hon. Gideon Moi

A post-referendum coalition comprising political parties that support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) may be in the offing ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, leaders of the various political parties spearheading the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 may enter into a partnership that will form the next government.

The Kanu national chairman, who spoke in Laikipia County during a BBI sensitisation drive, hinted that the partnership was likely to bring together President Uhuru Kenyatta, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.

Gideon said the changes being sought by those behind BBI are meant to make Kenya a better place for all. He added that those opposing the BBI were free to form their own coalition.

The senator was accompanied by Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, former minister Musa Sirma, Starehe MP Charles Njagua, Laikipia Kanu chairman Maina Njenga and Laikipia County Assembly Members. Also present were Kanu National Executive Council members led by lawyer Gordon Ogola.

Gideon dismissed claims that the BBI was about creating positions. “When in government, it will be a government for all. Our formation is the winning team. You do your calculations. BBI is not about individuals; it’s about Kenyans and how we will move going forward,” he said.

He urged Laikipia residents to unite and join the BBI train. “We have the best team that includes all leaders and people at the grassroots levels.”

The senator said the issue of inclusivity will be addressed by the proposed reforms. He also supported President Kenyatta’s sentiments that each community has a right to lead.

He challenged the youth to stand firm and support BBI, saying it was for their own good. “What will make you refuse BBI yet the benefits are all yours?” he posed.

Gideon also urged leaders who have resorted to insulting the President to respect him, and allow him to finish his term and deliver his agenda.

On security, Gideon said a meeting will be held to address the issue affecting Baringo and Laikipia counties.

Ms Cheruiyot assured locals that the issue of insecurity will be dealt with. She called on the government to crack the whip on criminals, who she said were ‘just a few individuals’, and not target the entire community.

She thanked the Talai elders for crowning Gideon as a Kalenjin elder and asked the senator to show people the way forward.

Mr Njagua also congratulated Gideon on his coronation. “I have always asked the senator to step out. When you are silent, we wonder what you want. Say it loud. We need to know,” he said.