I am not waiting to be endorsed in 2022- DP Ruto blasts Statehouse man Murathe

*I’m Not Waiting for 2022 Endorsement, Let’s Meet in the Ring – DP Ruto*

Deputy President William Ruto has said politicians eyeing the top seat in the 2022 General Elections will have to fight for it. He said no amount of endorsement will elevate the prospects of candidates with no development track-record. “There are those hanging around, waiting for endorsements. How do you expect to be endorsed if you have no agenda or programme for the country?” Posed Ruto.



He said that candidates should seek leadership through political parties with a national outlook. The DP said he is ready to face off with anybody who wants to lead the country in 2022. “I am ready to battle with anybody. Let my competitors put on the table what they have done for this country.” He said in Jubilee, they will find serious political contenders and it will not be a walk in the park to those who are not well prepared.