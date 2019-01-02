I am not waiting to be endorsed in 2022- DP Ruto blasts Statehouse man Murathe

*I’m Not Waiting for 2022 Endorsement, Let’s Meet in the Ring – DP Ruto*
Deputy President William Ruto has said politicians eyeing the top seat in the 2022 General Elections will have to fight for it. He said no amount of endorsement will elevate the prospects of candidates with no development track-record. “There are those hanging around, waiting for endorsements. How do you expect to be endorsed if you have no agenda or programme for the country?” Posed Ruto.
He said that candidates should seek leadership through political parties with a national outlook. The DP said he is ready to face off with anybody who wants to lead the country in 2022. “I am ready to battle with anybody. Let my competitors put on the table what they have done for this country.” He said in Jubilee, they will find serious political contenders and it will not be a walk in the park to those who are not well prepared.
Comments
Josiah says
I am on John chapter one serses 1 – 5. See and witness here in Kenya Every neighbourhood, village, community, domestic issues and solution of Kenya are all now by today, at the next door, one minute walk, Jesus Church and other satuaries, which are seriously created and erected, and anchoredand at your hand reach. The CORNERSTONE of Kenya and all from the hand of God Almighty, William Ruto there in Church with him and the Kenya Church in the development of education is William Ruto, a Son who is from the Kenya Santuaries. The Word on John Chapter one that tells us so and teaches us so. The cornerstone William Ruto, that the builders rejected and the cornerstone which is coming back the DAY OF OMEGA.
Anonymous says
35 kikuyus perished in Kiambaa Church only That was nothing In 2022 more will perish hence Kikuyu betrayal of not respecting MOU! You cannot be conning your opponents all the time “022 All Kikuyus will be forciffully evicted from the Rift Valley if you do not vote William Ruto the DP .
Anonymous says
WHY WAS WILLIAM RUTO EMBRACED BY THE JUBILEE SUPPORTERS DESPITE THE FACT THAT
THE DEATHS OF 35 KIKUYUS BURNT ALIVE IN THE KIAMBA CHURCH WAS HANGING ON HIS NECK?? WHY IS THIS A VERY URGENT ISSUE RIGHT NOW IN KENYA?? I AM NOT A DEFENDER OF WILLIAM RUTO, THESE KINDS QUESTIONS HAVE TO ASKED! IS THIS A POLITICAL BLACKMAIL OR WHAT!
IF IT IS, THEN THIS IS THE MOST DISGUSTING OVERT POLITICAL BLACKMAIL I HAVE EVER ENCOUNTERED? IT DOES NOT SERVE INTERESTS OF KENYAN CITIZENS OR THOSE WHO PERISHED IN KIAMBAA CHURCH!
WHAT ABOUT THE LUOS WHO WERE CIRCUMCISED IN FRONT OF THEIR CHILDREN BEFORE BEING BUTCHERED BY MUNGIKI? DID THE HANDSHAKE ERASE THEIR DEATHS BECAUSE THE LIVES OF LUOS DO NOT COUNT IN KENYA? REALLY??
Josiah Waweru says
Jesus was in the prediction. He became the vision. He is the Prophecy. Rejected. Jesus is the Government of God. Choosen first by God. Toddler Moses on basket sailing on river Nile. Toddler Jesus on manger sailing on sea of Galilee. Two smallest and very little strollers of two new born babies. Moses and Jesus. Christmas for the toddlers come. The World Mass of Christ. The word Christ – – – – Mass. The word international in the 7 billion population on this planet earth. And we all saying Jesus. 100% highly christ popularity known by every one on this planet earth. Rejected was him. Despised, prosecuted, accused, persecuted was him Jesus by exact real the same people who were sharing the banquet at the head table of Kenya. There our William Ruto on the STANDARD UP WITH WORLD CHRIST MASS MEDIA. INTERNATIONAL WORLD CHRIST MASS MEDIA. CHRISTMAS COME FOR ALL OUR CHILDREN. THE MAN REJECTED BY THE SAME WHO REJECTED JESUS.?