I am not Uhuru’s mouthpiece -Hon. Murathe

Former Jubilee Party vice chairperson David Murathe has responded to the Deputy President Dr William Ruto over remarks he made on Sunday last week during an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta.

Speaking on Sunday evening at K24’s Punchline show, Murathe said that though it has been perceived that they speak for President Uhuru Kenyatta, this is not the case.

“I know last week, we were called busybodies. I don’t speak for Uhuru Kenyatta, “Murathe said.

While appearing for the interview as the show premiered, Ruto lashed out at a section of Mt Kenya leaders within the Jubilee Party who have been castigating him and linking his name to corruption terming them busybodies with no work to do.

In February, Murathe went ballistic on Ruto saying that he should not be allowed to contest for the presidency in 2022.

He vowed to sponsor a petition before the courts to block Ruto from vying for the presidency in 2022.

Murathe has been on record saying that Kenya cannot be ruled by a thief, even as the 2022 succession politics continue drawing mixed reactions.

Already, Jubilee Party has been divided into two groups comprising of team Tanga Tanga allied to the Deputy President while team Kieleweke is anti-Ruto.