“I am not leaving Royal media services”, Hon Ndindi Nyoro on being arrested

Kiharu member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro has vowed not to step out of Royal media services headquarters.

The Kiharu MP Mr Nyoro who is a member of Tanga Tanga is accused of inciting youths at Gitui Catholic Church on Sunday to chase away leaders allied to Kieleweke team, which is closely associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Businesses came into standstill at the church when Mr Nyoro clashed with nominated MP Maina Kamanda over who should have been in charge of a fundraiser.

With Kamanda insisting that he was the chief guest for the event, Nyoro however insisted that he was the one mandated to invite guests at the function.

The two leaders clashed as their supporters joined in the tussle. The function was abruptly terminated after chaos persisted, forcing Kamanda and his team to leave.

More to follow…