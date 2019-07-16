I am not broke at all- Hon. Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has disowned his recent remark where he claimed that being a parliamentarian has drained him financially.

Speaking on AM Live show on NTV last Tuesday, the MP claimed that he has been broke since taking over the leadership position, saying that he has never been this broke.

However, he on Tuesday recalled the remarks which aroused lots of reactions, saying that he was taken out of context, adding that he is in Parliament to serve and not to earn.

“We go to parliament to serve, not to earn; last week’s tweet was out of context,” he said when he was a panellist in the show on Tuesday morning.

The first time parliamentarian and former ombudsman was responding to fellow panellist Boni Khalwale who bashed him from putting his personal issues in the public domain.

“Being broke is a personal issue,” the former Kakamega senator had said while faulting Amollo’s remarks.

Otiende’s remarks last week came at a time when Members of Parliament were trying to justify their newly introduced allowance demands, among them the new night allowance.

This came shortly after they had allocated themselves a house allowance, and he was, therefore, trying to justify his support for the extra funds they are pushing for.