DRAMA: I am in ODM to STAY – Laikipia North MP Hon Mathew Lempurkel TOLD Uhuru in Nanyuki

President Uhuru was left shocked yesterday when Laikipia North MP Hon Mathew Lempurkel told him to his face that he will not decamp from ODM and that he was in CORD to stay as per the wishes of his constituents.

The drama played out in Nanyuki during the homecoming party for Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. A few MPs from the region including two from Meru county had indicated they will defect to Jubilee party HOWEVER when it came the turn of Hon Lempurkel he stood his ground and confidently told off the jubilee sycophants as the president watched in disbelief.

He told off the jeering crowd saying he was expressing the view on behalf of Laikipia North residents who voted for him, as the hostile crowd jeered him, his supporters mostly the Laikipia Masai cheered him causing confusion in the presidential event forcing CS Kiunjuri to intervene, Hon Lempurkel then proceeded to hand over to the president a memorandum before returning to his seat.

The scene is said to have got the MP’s ratings go up among his constituents of mainly Masai community and other pro-change minds in Laikipia North.

  1. The president does not attend public functions to knw who will contest on which party, he goes to listen to prblms facing the people. Which party the mp is in,can’t be his constituents biggest prblm.

    • Doesn’t he know the peoples’ problems? Tribalism, corruption, land grabbing, high interest rates, insecurity, inflation, lack of market for agricultural produce,etc. Why sing this to him when he has done nothing about them for the last four years?

  17. If the president is really on a development trail he should keep off politics and focus. The more he indulges in politicking his popularity will weaken and he should learn from the Main man Himself Sir Emilio Kibaki. #Okoa_Kenya

  27. Whoever it is posting nonsense about your president,you should understand that Uhuru does not visit any place with good intentions. In this meeting his mission was to receive defectors in the name of visiting to listen to peoples problems. He is happy that he has fixed his supporters squarely in the box as demonstrated by comments from Jubilee supporters. Which problem,for heavens sake is he listening when the country’s economy is going to the dogs due to high level corruption under his watch,unemployment,tribalism-which is a way of life in his government,the list is endless.
    Yes,those telling him on the face that they are in ODM to stay are the kind of leaders who have mwananchi in their hearts. We want a change in leadership because as you can see, Uhuru was not ready to lead Kenyans but forced his way to the presidency for other reasons better known to him but Kenyans now know.

  34. This is about ODM & jubilee why talk about man hood? Heko bwana Rampurkel kaa ngumu don’t join the club of thieves. Jubilee haina agenda tena kwa wakenya lets vote them out please. Kenyans of good will you have seen for yourselves the uhuruto wameshindwa hata ile serikali ya wazee ilikua very better.Vijana sio viongozi that’s why penye wazee maneno yako sawa.

  36. eti kusema na kutenda. what have they done so far. ni porojo. DP rutto plz open your eyes. una lala sana. when will you wake up? kama huwezi simama 2017 then forget about it. coz it seems like this people wamekuroga. Kikuyu’s have Never surpoted any body since we get independent. na hyo unajua n u r still dancing to their tune. Ujue ya kuamba sisi tumeamua na haturudi nyuma. in 2017 we r going to surpot one of our own.

