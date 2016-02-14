DRAMA: I am in ODM to STAY – Laikipia North MP Hon Mathew Lempurkel TOLD Uhuru in Nanyuki

President Uhuru was left shocked yesterday when Laikipia North MP Hon Mathew Lempurkel told him to his face that he will not decamp from ODM and that he was in CORD to stay as per the wishes of his constituents.

The drama played out in Nanyuki during the homecoming party for Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. A few MPs from the region including two from Meru county had indicated they will defect to Jubilee party HOWEVER when it came the turn of Hon Lempurkel he stood his ground and confidently told off the jubilee sycophants as the president watched in disbelief.

He told off the jeering crowd saying he was expressing the view on behalf of Laikipia North residents who voted for him, as the hostile crowd jeered him, his supporters mostly the Laikipia Masai cheered him causing confusion in the presidential event forcing CS Kiunjuri to intervene, Hon Lempurkel then proceeded to hand over to the president a memorandum before returning to his seat.

The scene is said to have got the MP’s ratings go up among his constituents of mainly Masai community and other pro-change minds in Laikipia North.