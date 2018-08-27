I’m Proud Of My Self And My Physique – Millicent Omanga Responds To Standard Media

Hon Millicent Omanga (Senate, Jubilee) on Sunday termed as pettiness, media reports that she had requested to be travelling on business class to accommodate her big butt.

In her response, however, Omanga did not deny writing the letter requesting special treatment fuelling speculation that the story was true and factual after all.

The letter had formed the basis of an entire page story by the Sunday Standard that was widely circulated on social media.

Here is what the big bodied senator wrote in her official facebook as a response to the Standard Newspaper story.

By Millecent Omanga

My attention has been drawn to the story appearing on the Sunday Standard and also available on their online platform accompanied by a sexist click and bait headline in reference to my shape. Despite the Speaker and Clerk of the Senate saying they are not aware of such a request I made to PSC, It is unfathomable that the newspaper spared a whole page to belabor on pettiness rather than focus on issues that are of importance to Kenyans. It points to poor journalistic practices where readers are inundated with sensationalized stories each passing day and trivia, misinformation and disinformation are given prominence for commercial purposes.

It would help to remind the newspaper, and anybody else who shares in their warped thinking, that I’m proud of my self and my physique and neither sexist headlines meant to egg readers into reading a convoluted story nor journalistic skulduggery will change it.

I remain unmoved by that nonsense but my advise to armchair journalists who have nothing to write is that there are so much to write out there, especially human interest stories, that only an idle mind would find time to peddle rumours and half-truths. My only focus and commitment for now is serving the people.

Signed,

SENATOR MILLICENT OMANGA.

