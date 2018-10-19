I am Attacked Coz I Support DP Ruto & Sonko- The Next Big Thing Rev Natasha says

Nairobi’s NEXT BIG THING Reverend Lucy Natasha has claimed she is attacked and hated because she supports DP Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko.

Political pundits think the reverend who started off from Uhuru slums area is set to be the Nairobi NEXT BIG THING after Rachel Shebesh so those aiming to be Women Reps should brace themselves. Remember Bishop Magret Wanjiru? yes Natasha is following the footsteps of both Shebesh and Bishop WANJIRU.

“Am being attacked and hated because I support Mike Sonko and Our Hustler Number 1 William Ruto. Am also a daughter of a hustler. And I will continue supporting my fellow hustlers.Evil haters have no place in my life. They will not distract me nor my followers…”

Rev Lucy Natasha

Notice nowhere she makes mention of her being hated or attacked for preaching the Gospel or serving God. So many are in this for other reasons.