I am alive and kicking, Magufuli dares critics on death claims

Fiery Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli has confirmed he’s alive.

Footage of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli delivering a speech was shown on television on Sunday following speculation about his health.

Social media had been rife with rumours that the president might be seriously ill, or possibly even undergoing treatment abroad, after he was not seen in public for several days.

State-owned television broadcast live coverage of Mr Magufuli attending the swearing-in ceremony of several government officials.